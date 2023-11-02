Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

IBM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $145.33. 271,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,714. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.