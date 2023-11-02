Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,779 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.22. 161,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.35. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

