Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $64.39 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,805 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 26,403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,998,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRM traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.28. 308,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

