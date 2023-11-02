Sandy Spring Bank Sells 5,536 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

