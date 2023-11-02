Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $240.49 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $447.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
