HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 28,643 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 28,643 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $240.17 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.04. The company has a market capitalization of $447.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

