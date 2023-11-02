SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.34. 51,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

