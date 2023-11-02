Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 586 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Trading Up 2.7 %

SYK stock traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.50. 301,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,191. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.23 and a 200-day moving average of $284.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

