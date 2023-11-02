654 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $351.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.05 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.40 and its 200 day moving average is $378.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.