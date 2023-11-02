Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,767,251 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,767,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Walmart worth $284,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $165.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $165.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

