Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $739.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.92. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.77 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,970. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.14.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.