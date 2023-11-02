Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

