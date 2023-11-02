S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $351.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.05 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.58.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

