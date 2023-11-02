Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

