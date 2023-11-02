Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.