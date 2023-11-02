Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $677,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

