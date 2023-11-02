Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

ADI traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.41. The company had a trading volume of 454,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,262. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.79 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.