Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 134,546 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,452.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,546 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 2,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 498.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.12. The company had a trading volume of 339,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.46 and its 200-day moving average is $228.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

