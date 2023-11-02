Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 13,759 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

