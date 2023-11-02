Motco Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amgen were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

