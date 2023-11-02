Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Adobe worth $417,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,866 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 211.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

ADBE opened at $552.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

