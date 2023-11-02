Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 260 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

