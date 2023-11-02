Callan Capital LLC Sells 974 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

TLT stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.