Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
