Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

