Callan Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,386 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

