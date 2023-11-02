American International Group Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DUK opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

