Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,545 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $39,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.93. 2,387,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

