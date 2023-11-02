Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 637,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,125. The company has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

