Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 2,768 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 144,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

