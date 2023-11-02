PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

