The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.