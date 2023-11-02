CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $54,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 765,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

