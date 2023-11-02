Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 471 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.69. 512,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,972. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

