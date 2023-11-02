Motco Has $628,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

