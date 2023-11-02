Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,686,738 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,686,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Analog Devices worth $283,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.