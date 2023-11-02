Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 120,118 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1,010.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPG opened at $122.95 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.42 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

