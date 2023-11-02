Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Aflac Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

