Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $610,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.