Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 535 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

