Mission Wealth Management LP Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 20.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.33.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $351.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.05 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.58.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

