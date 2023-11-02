Smith Salley & Associates Buys 6,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

