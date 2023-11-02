Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 19,420 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.09% of DexCom worth $42,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DXCM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.17. 404,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,943. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

