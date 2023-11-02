Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $60.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,636 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,511. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $351.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.