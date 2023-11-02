Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.9 %

FDX stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.78. The stock had a trading volume of 93,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,826. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $151.34 and a one year high of $270.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.