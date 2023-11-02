Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 175,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,908,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 75,999 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 352,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 596,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

