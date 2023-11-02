Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after buying an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

