Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $190.19 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.07.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.