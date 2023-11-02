Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

