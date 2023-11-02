Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.5 %

BN stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 322.26%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

