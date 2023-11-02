Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $271.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

